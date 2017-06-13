UPDATE 2-Debt-laden Neiman Marcus abandons hope of a sale

(Recasts throughout; adds background)
By Siddharth Cavale and Jessica DiNapoli
June 13 U.S. department store operator Neiman
Marcus said on Tuesday it had ended talks regarding a partial or
full sale of the company, three months after embarking on a
review of strategic alternatives under the weight of a $4.8
billion debt load.
The company's debt pile made any acquisition very hard to
structure. Talks between Neiman Marcus and its suitor Hudson's
Bay Co, the owner of high-end department store Saks
Fifth Avenue, had made little progress because of this issue,
Reuters reported in May.
Neiman Marcus does not face any significant debt maturities
until 2020, when a term loan of nearly $3 billion comes due,
giving its private equity owners Ares Management LP and
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) time to try to turn
the business around.
Neiman Marcus, struggling to seek relief from its debt
burden, hired investment bank Lazard Ltd to bolster its balance
sheet, Reuters reported in March, as the company continued to
struggle with lackluster demand in the face of stiff competition
from Amazon.com Inc and fast-fashion retailers such as
H&M and Zara.
To increase flexibility with creditors, Neiman Marcus
announced in March it had named subsidiaries holding online
store MyTheresa and some of its real estate "unrestricted,"
making them not subject to the same rules under credit
agreements as other units of the company.
The move could potentially allow Neiman Marcus to issue new
debt to buy back its bonds at a discount, helping slash its debt
pile.
Much of Neiman Marcus's debt load stems from its $6 billion
leveraged buyout in 2013, when Ares and Canadian public pension
fund CPPIB acquired it from other private equity firms.
The company on Tuesday reported its fourth straight
quarterly loss, and posted a nearly 5 percent dip in same-store
sales for the third quarter ending April 29. Neiman Marcus
posted a net loss of $24.9 million in the quarter, compared to a
profit of $3.8 million a year earlier.
"While looking ahead, we know challenges remain, but we are
encouraged by the strategies we have in place to improve our
operational efficiencies and performance," Chief Executive Karen
Katz said on a post-earnings call.
Retailers have struggled to cope with changes in consumer
tastes as shoppers increasingly shop online or spend on travel
and big-ticket home improvement items and less on apparel and
accessories.
Earlier this year, Dallas-based Neiman Marcus also shelved
plans for an initial public offering.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru and Jessica
DiNapoli in New York; additional reporting by Karina Dsouza in
Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Phil Berlowitz)