UPDATE 1-Neiman Marcus' same-store sales fall amid apparel slowdown

(Adds details from conference call)
June 14 U.S. luxury fashion retailer Neiman
Marcus Group Ltd LLC reported its third straight
quarterly drop in sales at established stores and a nearly 81
percent fall in profit amid a slowdown in apparel spending.
Apparel retailers are struggling to attract customers as
online shopping becomes increasingly popular. Also, unseasonably
cool weather dampened sales of spring wear at major apparel
retailers in the latest quarter.
"The prevailing sentiment across retailing is that the
customer has less interest in shopping in stores, whether it be
traditional department stores or other luxury specialty stores,"
Chief Executive Karen Katz said.
Sales at stores open for more than a year fell 5 percent for
the third quarter ended April 30.
Sales were hurt by international tourists spending less
because of a strong dollar, while economic uncertainty due to
stock market volatility and the upcoming presidential elections
tempered domestic spending, Katz said.
Rivals Macy's Inc, which runs the luxury
Bloomingdale's chain, and Nordstrom Inc also reported
lower same-store sales in the quarter.
Neiman Marcus, which also operates the Bergdorf Goodman
stores and mytheresa.com, said it was working with its suppliers
to reduce inventory by cancelling orders, returning excess
inventory and negotiating for additional markdown allowances.
The retail slowdown has spooked suppliers such as Michael
Kors Holdings Ltd and Coach Inc, which is
pushing department store operators to cut back on promotions.
Neiman Marcus' net income fell to $3.8 million from $19.8
million a year earlier, while revenue dropped 4.2 percent to
$1.17 billion.
The 108-year-old retailer, owned by Ares Management and
Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board, had filed for an initial
public offering in August last year. Reuters reported in October
that the IPO had been pushed to 2016 due to volatile stock
markets.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)