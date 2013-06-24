Neiman Marcus files for $100 million IPO

BRIEF-Exxon eyes Brazil expansion - WSJ
* ExxonMobil is in talks to gain access to Brazil's prized deep-water resources - WSJ, citing people familiar with the matter
June 24 Luxury department store operator Neiman Marcus Inc filed registration papers with U.S. regulators on Monday for an initial public offering of up to $100 million.
The chain, which operates 41 namesake departments stores, Bergdorf Goodman and a chain of lower-price outlet stores, will not receive any proceeds from the IPO, according to the prospectus. Shares in the IPO will be sold by existing shareholders.
Private equity firms TPG Capital and Warburg Pincus LLC bought the Dallas-based retailer in 2005 for $5.1 billion.
TORONTO, April 4 Bank of Nova Scotia's Chief Executive Brian Porter defended the bank's record on sales practices, following recent media reports, at the bank's annual meeting on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Brazil's state development bank BNDES will announce next week new rules to allow sharing of guarantees for infrastructure financing among banks, Chief Executive Officer Maria Silvia Bastos Marques said on Tuesday.