Neiman Marcus buyout financing to include PIK deal

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (IFR) - The acquisition financing for US
luxury retailer Neiman Marcus is expected to include a
payment-in-kind (PIK) toggle, according to several market
sources, the first time this riskier structure has been used in
a LBO since the financial crisis.
Neiman Marcus shelved plans for an initial public offering
this week after a group led by private equity firms TPG and
Warburg Pincus agreed to sell the iconic US company to Ares
Management and Canadian Pension Plan Investment Fund for $6
billion.
Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and RBC have committed
financing for the deal, although details of the capital
structure remain vague.
The acquirers have stated that they will redeem the
company's $2.56 billion in term loans in accordance with change
in control provisions, and two bankers away from the deal said
they expected new leveraged loans to be launched.
A small $125 million 2028 debenture is also expected to
remain outstanding.
The bond part of the new capital structure will be a PIK
toggle, sources said, which would give the new owners the option
to pay interest in cash or allow it to accrue to the principal.
"The only reason that you would include a PIK toggle in a
LBO would be if there was too much leverage, and there was a
concern that the business would not generate enough cash to pay
the interest," said a senior leveraged banker not on the deal.
Three bankers said this was the first time the instrument
had been used for a LBO at the operating level since before the
financial crisis.
During the leveraged buyout boom in 2006-2007, PIK toggles
were often used to give companies with weak cash flows greater
debt flexibility. In fact, Neiman started the trend, when it was
bought out in 2005, it was partly financed with a PIK toggle.
Neiman was able to, and did, stop making interest payments
in cash and instead doled out more debt. This option slowed the
company's repayment of its original borrowing load of 6.4 times
Ebitda, but helped Neiman survive the tough
times.
"I have not seen the forecasts for the company's cash flows,
so I don't know whether this PIK toggle is there because there
is a concern that the company might not be able to service its
debt, but it has certainly raised eyebrows," said a second
leveraged finance banker.
"We have seen bond terms becoming more sponsor-friendly over
the past couple of years, but this looks particularly
aggressive."
'BEST EFFORTS'
Market speculation is that the new PIK has been
underwritten. The three banks leading the financing either
declined to comment or were not available.
Two bankers said that PIKs were usually done on a "best
efforts" basis, in which the issuer bears the cost if the bond
prints with a yield higher than expected.
Another senior banker, also away from the deal, described
the financing for Neiman Marcus as a top of the market trade.
"We decided not to participate in this. It's a great asset,
and no doubt it will go fine, but we don't want to be the bank
that gets caught out if the market turns," said the banker.
He estimated leverage to be in the region of 7.3 times
earnings.
There have been a number of PIK toggle deals issued in the
last few months at the holdco level to fund dividend payments,
including one this week for Ancestry.com.
That deal was upsized to $300 million from $250 million on
strong investor demand, attracted by the 9.875% yield.
"It is going to be interesting to see what investors make of
the Neiman PIK," said the second banker.
"Our long term view on Neiman Marcus has always hinged on
the company's heavy debt load - and the proposed transaction
seems to do little to offset that at this point," said
CreditSights analyst James Goldstein.
"An unsecured (bond) offering would come with a relatively
hefty coupon if leverage is pushed into the 6x range."