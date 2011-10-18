For Christmas at Neiman Marcus: a $75,000 yurt

* Catalog offers $125,000 custom-built library
* Charity contributions also available
By Brad Dorfman
Oct 18 Falling bonuses could not be coming at a
worse time for investment bankers: It is going to make it that
much harder to buy a $75,000 yurt for Christmas.
A luxury version of the tent more associated with Mongol
nomads than Wall Street dealmakers is one of the fantasy gifts
in the 2011 Neiman Marcus [NMRCUS.UL] Christmas book.
At 18 feet in diameter, the hand-painted yurt is "the ideal
simulation of a genie's posh bottle," the catalog says. The
portable structure includes one-of-a-kind designer down-filled
pillows and a crystal chandelier.
Not interested in nomadic outdoor living? How about a
$125,000 custom-built library from luxury book publisher
Assouline? It has custom-carpeting, objets d'art and framed
prints, as well as 250 current or vintage books of the
customer's choice.
For those with a bit more to spend, there is a $420,000
international flower show tour, arranged by JetWay private air.
The tour, for 10 people, begins at the tulip festival in
Merges, Switzerland, and makes stops at the Kifissia flower
show in Athens, the Altera rose festival in Avignon, France,
and the Chelsea flower show in London.
Neiman Marcus will also make contributions to charities
like Firstbook, the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center and the
Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
The Christmas book, first published in 1926, has become an
annual display of pricey fantasy gifts mixed in with more
prosaic items such as $95 sterling silver earrings.
Neiman Marcus will donate $10,000 to Water.org, an
organization that helps provide safe drinking water and
sanitation in developing countries, in return for the $1
million purchase of his-and-her dancing water fountains from
Wet, which designed the fountains at the Bellagio Hotel in Las
Vegas.
This year's edition comes as the wealthy are facing
assaults from various directions, including the Occupy Wall
Street protest movement and its global offshoots, an expected
drop of 20 percent or more in investment banking bonus pools
[ID:nL5E7LD3QI], and a volatile stock market.
And if all that is getting bankers down, there is a
less-expensive way for them to drown their sorrows -- a $5,000
Johnnie Walker scotch tasting, complete with an authentic
Scottish bagpiper and master of whisky telling the history and
attributes of the various spirits.
(Reporting by Brad Dorfman in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)