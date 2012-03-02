UPDATE 1-Neiman profit nearly doubles on luxury sales spike

March 2 Neiman Marcus Group Inc
reported a higher quarterly profit on Friday as
high-end shoppers snapped up more of the luxury department store
operator's expensive designer dresses, shoes and handbags during
the holiday period.
Neiman and peers Saks Inc and Nordstrom Inc
have reported strong sales gains in recent months.
Neiman, a privately held operator of a namesake chain of
upscale department stores and outlets, and of Bergdorf Goodman,
posted net income of $40.1 million for the fiscal second quarter
ended Jan. 28, nearly double the $21 million of a year earlier.
For the full year, EBITDA -- which measures earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is the figure
most closely watched by private equity companies looking to take
a company public or sell it -- was $152.4 million, up 11.7
percent from the previous year.
Neiman also lowered its long term debt to $2.68 billion,
from $2.88 billion a year earlier.
Neiman's revenue in the quarter rose to $1.28 billion from
$1.17 billion a year earlier, helped by comparable sales gains
of 9 percent at stores open for at least a year and online.