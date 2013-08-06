Neiman Marcus selects underwriters for IPO amid Saks deal -sources

Aug 5 Neiman Marcus has selected underwriters
for a near term initial public offering, in the latest sign that
the high end department store is looking towards going public
rather than pursue a sale, according to two sources familiar
with the matter.
The Dallas, Texas based company, owned by private equity
firms TPG and Warburg Pincus, has selected Credit Suisse AG,
Bank of America and JPMorgan to lead an IPO, the source said.
TPG and Warburg declined to comment, Neiman Marcus did not
respond to a request for comment.
Neiman Marcus had previously hired Credit Suisse to run a
sales process for the company, which so far has yet to yield a
buyer, sources told Reuters.
Sources said that Neiman's owners are still keeping itheir
options open and may decide to sell the company if another buyer
comes along.
Investors from Qatar were interested in Neiman's luxury
department store Bergdorf Goodman but the company was not
interested in selling off the piece which it regards as its
crown jewel, one source said.
Leonard Green, Credit Suisse, Bank of America and JPMorgan
declined to comment.
Neiman operates 41 namesake departments stores, Bergdorf
Goodman as well as the lower-price outlet chains Last Call and
CUSP. It competes directly with chains like Saks Inc,
Nordstrom Inc and Macy's upscale Bloomingdale's chain.
Canadian department store chain Hudson's Bay
announced last week a plan to acquire Saks for $2.9 billion
including debt.
Neiman and private equity firm KKR & Co LP had
earlier teamed up to pursue a merger with Saks which fell flat,
sources previously told Reuters.
TPG and Warbug acquired Neiman in 2005 for $5.1 billion.