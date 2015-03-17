Nektar drug fails late-stage study in breast cancer patients

BRIEF-Questerre announces offering of common shares
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 17 Nektar Therapeutics said its experimental drug failed to meet the main goal in previously treated patients with advanced breast cancer in a late-stage study.
The drug, NKTR-102, provided a 2.1 month improvement in median overall survival over patients on chemotherapy in the trial, but the effect was not statistically significant, the company said.
Patients in the study either received the drug or a single chemotherapy agent.
Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related death among women, according to the U.S. National Cancer Institute. This year, an estimated 207,000 women will be diagnosed with the cancer and over 39,000 women will die from the disease in the United States.
Nektar is exploring potential paths forward for NKTR-102 in metastatic breast cancer with regulatory agencies, it said on Tuesday.
The drug is also being tested in several other cancers.
Nektar shares were halted prior to the announcement. They closed at $14.13 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi
* Xiaomi Vice President Hugo Barra on a Facebook post - Says he's leaving the company