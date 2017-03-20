版本:
Nektar's opioid painkiller succeeds in key late-stage study

March 20 Nektar Therapeutics said its experimental opioid, designed to achieve pain relief minus the high levels of euphoria that can lead to abuse and addiction with existing opioids, succeeded in a key late-stage study.

The drug, which by design reaches the brain slower than existing opioids to deter abuse, outperformed a placebo in over 600 patients with chronic lower back pain. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
