UPDATE 1-Neogen posts weak Q1, shares fall

* Q1 EPS $0.25 vs est $0.26
* Q1 rev $45.7 mln vs est $47.3 mln
* Shares down 8 pct (Follows alerts)
Sept 27 Food and animal safety products maker Neogen Corp posted a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit due to a shift in its product mix towards the lower-margin animal safety segment.
Net income for the first quarter ended Aug. 31, was $6.0 million, or 25 cents a share, compared to $5.8 million, or 25 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.
Total revenue for the quarter rose 6.5 percent to $45.7 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 26 cents a share, on revenue of $47.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Gross margin for the quarter was 50.3 percent of sales, down from 53 percent in the previous-year quarter.
Shares of the company were down 8 percent to $33.66 in morning trade. They touched a low of $32.70 cents earlier in the session. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
