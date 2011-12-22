UPDATE 1-Neogen Q2 lags Street view, shares drop

* Q2 eps $0.22 vs est $0.27
* Q2 rev $44.9 mln vs est $47.4 mln
* Shares touch lowest in 17 months
By Vidya L Nathan
Dec 22 Neogen Corp reported
quarterly results that fell short of analysts' estimates on
slower sales in its genetic test service segment and
international business, sending the diagnostic test maker's
shares down to a new low in more than a year.
Shares of the Lansing, Michigan-based company were down 6
percent to trade at $30.15, Thursday. They fell as much as 20
percent to a low of $25.59 earlier in the session.
"The clear disappointment was the slowdown in DNA testing.
Consensus had definitely assumed a 25 percent growth or more in
that," Credit Agricole Securities analyst Paul Knightley said.
What we are seeing here is that the 2012 (U.S.) budget
overhang had decreased the level of animal research spending
from the government side and that is one of their largest
clients, he added.
Craig-Hallum Capital's Steve Crowley also attributes the
company's quarterly results to a slowdown in orders from new
customers because of the European crisis.
Neither analyst expects the company's profit risks to last
long. Crowley expects the company's business to pick up in the
second half of the fiscal year, while Knightley expects the
company's overhangs to diminish from the new year.
For the second quarter, the company's net income fell to
$5.2 million, or 22 cents a share, from $6.1 million, or 26
cents a share, a year ago. Revenue was up 2 percent to $44.9
million.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 27 cents a
share, on revenue of $47.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.