BRIEF-Neogenomics says received notice from affiliated oncology practices of termination of commercial deal, effective May 14 - filing

Nov 18 Neogenomics Inc :
* On November 14th,co received notice from affiliated oncology
practices of
termination of commercial deal between parties effective may
14, 2014
* Group comprised 15.8% of the company's revenue for the nine
months ended
September 30, 2013 - SEC filing
* Co understands that client intends to internalize many of
tests that co has
been performing on client's behalf
* Says is in ongoing discussions with this client to determine
if a new
agreement can be reached on mutually acceptable terms
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage