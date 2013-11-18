BRIEF-Neogenomics says received notice from affiliated oncology practices of termination of commercial deal, effective May 14 - filing

Nov 18 Neogenomics Inc : * On November 14th,co received notice from affiliated oncology practices of

termination of commercial deal between parties effective may 14, 2014 * Group comprised 15.8% of the company's revenue for the nine months ended

September 30, 2013 - SEC filing * Co understands that client intends to internalize many of tests that co has

been performing on client's behalf * Says is in ongoing discussions with this client to determine if a new

agreement can be reached on mutually acceptable terms