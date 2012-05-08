Neo Material profit falls on higher costs

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
May 8 Neo Material Technologies said on Tuesday its first-quarter profit fell 66 percent on higher operating costs and one-time charges related to a takeover by Molycorp Inc.
The Toronto-based rare earth processor and producer said its profit in the quarter ended March 31, 2012 was $12 million, or 10 cents a share. That compared with a year-earlier profit of $32 million, or 26 cents a share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding one-time items, quarterly earnings were $21 million, or 18 cents a share.
Revenue rose to $179 million compared with $133 million in the first quarter of 2011.
Neo agreed in March to a $1.3 billion takeover by rare earth miner Molycorp. The deal is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2012.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.