UPDATE 3-Neo Material profits rise, but lower prices ahead

* Q3 profit $0.57/share v. street view $0.51/share
* Revenue more than doubles to $248 million
* Company sees lower rare earth prices going forward
By Julie Gordon
(Updates throughout, adds analyst and CEO comments; In U.S.
dollars unless noted)
Nov 10 Neo Material Technologies NEM.TO
reported a record third-quarter profit on Thursday, beating
market expectations, but said rare earth prices had eased from
recent highs and may keep falling in the fourth quarter.
Neo Material said volumes fell in the quarter to Sept. 30,
as customers shied away from buying material in the pricey
market. It expects sales volumes to stay at similar levels for
the rest of 2011. But income rose five-fold as record rare
earth prices boosted revenues.
Shares rose as much as 7 percent early in the day, but
later turned negative, closing down 1.8 percent at C$8.05.
This came as the company warned that lower rare earth
prices coupled with stagnant volumes would result in lower
revenues in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter.
Mackie Research Capital analyst Matt Gowing noted that
Neo's customers, who need rare earth products to make
high-powered magnets for technology applications, will buy
again as inventory volumes fall.
"There's only so long that these manufacturers can delay
purchases," he said. "Eventually they'll have to come back to
the market and resume their regularly scheduled purchases."
Rare earths are used in products as diverse as Apple's
iPhone and Toyota's Prius. China, which produces some 95
percent of world supply, has repeatedly clamped down on
exports, sending prices soaring.
This has prompted some users outside of China to run down
stocks as they wait for lower prices, creating an artificial
supply-demand dynamic, said chief executive Constantine
Karayannopoulos.
"Until those inventories get whittled down a little bit, we
will not see apparent demand get back to the point where it
reflects real demand," he told Reuters.
Karayannopoulos noted that while prices have fallen off the
July peak, they are, on average, four times higher so far in
the fourth quarter then they were in the same quarter of 2010.
"Prices are not dropping as fast they were dropping maybe a
month ago," he said. "But they are still drifting a little
lower."
Karayannopoulos said he expects prices for common rare
earths like cerium and lanthanum to fall further, as new supply
outside China comes into production.
Neo Material owns rare earth and minor metal processing
facilities in China focuses on producing advanced rare earth
products like magnetic powders.
RECORD EARNINGS
The company reported its 10th consecutive quarter of
revenue growth. Net income rose to $78.9 million, or 57 cents a
share, from $15.2 million, or 13 cents a share, a year ago.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 51 cents a
share, on revenue of $216.2 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue jumped to $248 million from $91 million in the
year-earlier period, as the prices of the individual rare earth
oxides and metals hit peak levels in July.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore;
Editing by Janet Guttsman)