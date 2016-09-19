版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一 18:22 BJT

MOVES-Insurer Neon names Andrew Thornton to M&A tax insurance team

Sept 19 Neon Underwriting Ltd, an insurer operating in the specialist Lloyd's market, appointed Andrew Thornton as an underwriter and solicitor, M&A tax insurance.

Thornton, who joins effective immediately, most recently worked as a tax partner at Dentons LLP. He will report to Dawn Bhoma, the head of Neon's tax liability insurance team.

Neon is a member of Great American Insurance Group, whose members are subsidiaries of American Financial Group Inc . (Reporting by Shalom Aarons; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐