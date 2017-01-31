版本:
MOVES-Neon appoints two executives to Lloyd's managing agency board

Jan 31 Neon Underwriting Ltd, an insurer operating in the specialist Lloyd's market, appointed Michael Wade and Simon Hayes to its Lloyd's managing agency board as non-executive directors.

Wade has more than three decades of experience at Lloyd's and is currently a senior adviser to the Cabinet Office.

Hayes is currently the chairman of Peel Hunt and has more than 20 years of financial services experience.

Neon is a member of Great American Insurance Group, whose members are subsidiaries of American Financial Group Inc . (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)
