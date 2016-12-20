Neos Therapeutics resubmits ADHD drug marketing application

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 20 Drug developer Neos Therapeutics Inc said on Tuesday it resubmitted the marketing application for its attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) drug to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The company said last year the FDA had identified deficiencies that precluded discussion of labeling and marketing requirements for the company's treatment of a common type of behavioral disorder.
The drug, Cotempla XR-ODT, aims to treat ADHD, a condition which includes symptoms such as poor concentration, hyperactivity and learning difficulties. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.