Indian airliner evacuated after rear wheel catches fire in Nepal

KATHMANDU, March 8 A rear wheel of an Airbus
A320 operated by an Indian budget airline caught fire
after landing at Nepal's international airport in Kathmandu on
Saturday, officials said.
All 176 passengers and six crew on board the IndiGo flight
from New Delhi were evacuated through the emergency doors and
are safe, Airport General Manager Rishikesh Sharma said. There
were no reported injuries.
Sharma said one of the rear wheels of the plane caught fire
as the aircraft was heading to the parking bay after landing.
A statement by IndiGo said the fire was only noticed after
parking.
The cause of the fire, that was quickly doused, was not
immediately clear, Sharma said refusing to say how big the fire
was.
Authorities are investigating the incident.
The Indian carrier said it had grounded the aircraft for
inspection.
The incident ocurred only hours after a Boeing
777-200ER, operated by Malaysia Airlines and carrying
227 passengers and 12 crew, went missing over the South China
Sea. The carrier is presumed to have crashed.