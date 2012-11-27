版本:
BRIEF-Neptune Tech U.S.-listed shares drop in premarket

NEW YORK Nov 27 Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc : * Neptune Tech U.S.-listed shares down 26 percent to $2.45 in premarket; company to resume temporarily lay off 70 workers and resume operations

