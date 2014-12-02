DHX Media to buy Nerd Corp for about $50 mln

TORONTO Dec 2 DHX Media Ltd, which
produces children's entertainment shows, said on Tuesday it has
agreed to buy privately held Nerd Corps Entertainment for about
C$57 million ($50 million), in a move to expand its library.
Halifax-based DHX said the deal will bring many hours of
proprietary children's content to its library, including the hit
comedy adventure series "Slugterra," which has been broadcast in
over 150 countries and is one of the most popular titles on the
Disney XD channel in both Canada and the United States.
"This acquisition not only brings us Nerd Corp's library,
but also the talent behind it, strengthening our ability to
offer brands targeted at key audiences," DHX Media's chief
executive, Dana Landry, said in a statement.
DHX is known for brands such as Caillou, Yo Gabba Gabba and
Teletubbies, among others. It owns the Family Channel, the
most-viewed children's television channel in Canada, as well as
the Disney Junior and Disney XD channels in Canada.
Under the acquisition agreement, DHX will pay up to C$32.7
million in cash for Nerd Corps, with the remainder paid in the
form of equity.
DHX shares jumped 4.4 percent on news of the deal and ended
up 39 Canadian cents at C$9.35 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
DHX expects the deal to close before the end of the year.
($1 = C$1.1392)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Leslie Adler)