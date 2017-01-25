United Rentals to buy NES Rentals for $965 mln

BRIEF-Hamilton Thorne says 62 pct revenue growth for qtr ended March 31
* Hamilton Thorne announces 62% revenue growth for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
Jan 25 United Rentals Inc, the world's largest equipment rental company, said on Wednesday it would buy NES Rentals Holdings II Inc for about $965 million in cash.
United Rentals said the deal is expected to immediately add to its adjusted earnings per share and free-cash flow generation for 2017.
Separately, the company also reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and revenue, driven by higher demand for its rental equipment. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Camping World continues Virginia expansion with acquisition of Reines RV center
* Akebia Therapeutics names Rita Jain, M.D. as chief medical officer