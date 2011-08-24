UPDATE 1-Brazil unlikely to reopen Nestle's Garoto case

* Regulator stands by decision, denying newspaper report

SAO PAULO, Aug 24 Brazil's antitrust regulator has no plans to revisit a decision to reject Nestle's NESN.VX purchase of local chocolate maker Garoto, contradicting a Wednesday report by newspaper Valor Economico.

Cade, a Brasilia-based agency, said in a statement that its original ruling was correct and it expects courts to uphold the decision.

"The council's decision was correct and supported by the antitrust concerns at the time of the ruling," the statement said.

Valor reported that Cade is leaning toward reviving the case to end a deadlock in courts that has lasted for the past six years, based upon the newspaper's interview with Councilor Fernando Furlan.

The case has been cited by Cade critics as evidence that the antitrust body takes too long to rule on mergers and acquisitions cases. Cade vetoed the purchase in February 2004 in a five-to-one ruling, and ordered Nestle to sell Garoto to a smaller rival.

While investors say that corporate takeovers face weak regulatory scrutiny in Brazil, consumer groups and companies say Cade and other antitrust agencies take too long to rule or act in cases where free competition is infringed.

The purchase, which was announced in February 2002, combined Brazil's second- and third-largest chocolate producers at the time. Nestle paid about 566 million reais ($354 million) for Garoto -- a family-owned business located in the southeastern state of Espirito Santo.

A Cade spokesman confirmed the content of the statement.

Three Nestle spokespeople that have regularly dealt with the Garoto case could not be reached immediately by phone. Efforts to reach Garoto's media office in the town of Vila Velha, Brazil were unsuccessful. ($1=1.60 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Dave Zimmerman and Steve Orlofsky)