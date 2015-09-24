Nestle extends health push with Brazilian skincare products plant

ZURICH, Sept 24 Nestle is building a
factory in Brazil to make skin healthcare products, extending a
push into the health market already marked by two partnerships
in its Health Sciences division in recent days and a
multi-billion euro acquisition.
The world's biggest packaged food company said its
16,000-square-metre Brazilian skin health plant would help meet
rising domestic and South American demand.
The company's Skin Health division has ramped up activity
since its creation in February 2014 through the $3.6 billion
acquisition of Galderma.
Nestle intends to open 10 skin health research centres, the
first in New York, the second to open in Shanghai next year and
the third planned for Sao Paolo.
Nestle's related Health Sciences division announced two
partnerships in just over a week, signaling its push into the
health arena.
The planned Hortolandia, Sao Paolo-based factory will
produce brands for Galderma ranging from over-the-counter soaps
and creams to topical gels and anti-fungal lacquers.
Planned to open in 2018, the site will cost 200 million real
($48 million) and should employ 300 workers.
($1 = 4.1756 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by David Holmes)