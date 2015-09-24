Nestle extends health push with Brazilian skincare products plant

ZURICH, Sept 24 Nestle is building a factory in Brazil to make skin healthcare products, extending a push into the health market already marked by two partnerships in its Health Sciences division in recent days and a multi-billion euro acquisition.

The world's biggest packaged food company said its 16,000-square-metre Brazilian skin health plant would help meet rising domestic and South American demand.

The company's Skin Health division has ramped up activity since its creation in February 2014 through the $3.6 billion acquisition of Galderma.

Nestle intends to open 10 skin health research centres, the first in New York, the second to open in Shanghai next year and the third planned for Sao Paolo.

Nestle's related Health Sciences division announced two partnerships in just over a week, signaling its push into the health arena.

The planned Hortolandia, Sao Paolo-based factory will produce brands for Galderma ranging from over-the-counter soaps and creams to topical gels and anti-fungal lacquers.

Planned to open in 2018, the site will cost 200 million real ($48 million) and should employ 300 workers.

($1 = 4.1756 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by David Holmes)