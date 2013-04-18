版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 4月 18日 星期四 15:00 BJT

BRIEF-Nestle shares open 1.5 pct lower after Q1 sales

ZURICH, April 18 Nestle SA : * Shares open 1.5 percent lower following Q1 sales miss

