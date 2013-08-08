版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 8月 8日 星期四 15:01 BJT

BRIEF-Nestle shares open down 1.5 pct after H1 earnings

ZURICH Aug 8 Nestle SA : * Shares open 1.5 percent lower after H1 earnings
