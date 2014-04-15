Nestle still sees low single-digit increase in input costs in 2014

ZURICH, April 15 Food group Nestle
confirmed its forecast for a single-digit increase in input
costs this year despite a recent spike in coffee prices.
"We have not changed our guidance from low single-digit, but
it will be higher than in 2013," Chief Financial Officer Wan
Ling Martello told investors on a call on Tuesday.
"But we'll have a bigger pricing impact in the second half,"
she said.
Nestle posted a 4.2 percent rise in first-quarter sales in
local currencies, with volume growth contributing 2.6 percent
and price increases 1.6 percent.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)