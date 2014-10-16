Nestle confident full-year growth should be above 4.5 pct

ZURICH Oct 16 Food group Nestle
should be able to generate underlying sales growth of more than
4.5 percent in the full year, its chief executive told Reuters
in a short interview after its nine-month sales media
conference.
Nestle on Thursday confirmed its guidance for "around 5
percent" organic growth this year, but 5 percent growth seem out
of reach after sales growth stood at 4.5 percent in the nine
months to September.
Asked whether the group expected full-year growth to be
above 4.5 percent, Paul Bulcke said: "It depends how you define
'around' but I'm an ambitious man so yes ... I'm quite
confident. The 4.5 percent is so far what we have which is not
bad if you consider all, but I'm confident we should overdo
that."
For more, click on
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)