Nestle names Takeda's Francois-Xavier Roger as new CFO

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
ZURICH, June 23 Swiss food group Nestle on Tuesday named Frenchman Francois-Xavier Roger as its new chief financial officer and executive vice president as of July 1.
Roger, now CFO of Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical, replaces Wan Ling Martello, who became its head of Asia, Oceania and Africa in May. (Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Katharina Bart)
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.