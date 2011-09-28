Market welcomes Nestle's Wal-Mart choice of CFO

* Jim Singh to retire at the end of March after 35-years at
Nestle
* Wan Ling Martello, currently at Walmart, to take over on
April 1
* Shares up 0.4 pct
ZURICH, Sept 28 - Shares in the world's biggest food group
Nestle were among only a handful of Swiss gainers on
Wednesday as the market gave a cautious welcome to the
appointment of a Wal-Mart Stores Inc executive to
succeed Jim Singh as chief financial officer.
"Jim will turn 66 next year, so the change is not really a
surprise. The surprise is that the new CFO is from outside
Nestle," said Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy.
Nestle said late on Tuesday that Wan Ling Martello,
executive vice-president of global e-commerce for emerging
markets at Wal-Mart since 2005, will take over on April 1 from
Singh, who is retiring after a 35-year career with Nestle.
Martello, a U.S. citizen of Chinese and Philippine origin,
previously worked with Kraft Foods , Borden Foods Corp.
and NCH Marketing Services Inc., a former subsidiary of Nielsen.
"Jim was a highly respected person within Nestle," Bertschy
said. "We believe however that Ms. Martello will bring a breadth
of knowledge in finance, emerging markets, retailers and
e-commerce, among others."
Nestle shares were the biggest gainer on an otherwise
sluggish Swiss blue-chip index , gaining 0.4 percent to
49.63 francs at 0824 GMT, outperforming a 0.1 percent firmer
European food and beverage sector .
"In addition to the further welcome modernisation of
Nestle's male-dominated upper echelons, we think the appointment
makes sense," said Kepler Capital Markets analyst Jon Cox.
"She comes from Nestle's biggest customer, she has
experience in e-commerce ... emerging markets (key growth
driver) and obviously brings a female multi-ethnic,
emerging-market/Asian face to the world as Nestle's
representative."
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by David Hulmes)