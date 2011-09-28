Market welcomes Nestle's Wal-Mart choice of CFO

* Jim Singh to retire at the end of March after 35-years at Nestle

* Wan Ling Martello, currently at Walmart, to take over on April 1

* Shares up 0.4 pct

ZURICH, Sept 28 - Shares in the world's biggest food group Nestle were among only a handful of Swiss gainers on Wednesday as the market gave a cautious welcome to the appointment of a Wal-Mart Stores Inc executive to succeed Jim Singh as chief financial officer.

"Jim will turn 66 next year, so the change is not really a surprise. The surprise is that the new CFO is from outside Nestle," said Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy.

Nestle said late on Tuesday that Wan Ling Martello, executive vice-president of global e-commerce for emerging markets at Wal-Mart since 2005, will take over on April 1 from Singh, who is retiring after a 35-year career with Nestle.

Martello, a U.S. citizen of Chinese and Philippine origin, previously worked with Kraft Foods , Borden Foods Corp. and NCH Marketing Services Inc., a former subsidiary of Nielsen.

"Jim was a highly respected person within Nestle," Bertschy said. "We believe however that Ms. Martello will bring a breadth of knowledge in finance, emerging markets, retailers and e-commerce, among others."

Nestle shares were the biggest gainer on an otherwise sluggish Swiss blue-chip index , gaining 0.4 percent to 49.63 francs at 0824 GMT, outperforming a 0.1 percent firmer European food and beverage sector .

"In addition to the further welcome modernisation of Nestle's male-dominated upper echelons, we think the appointment makes sense," said Kepler Capital Markets analyst Jon Cox.

"She comes from Nestle's biggest customer, she has experience in e-commerce ... emerging markets (key growth driver) and obviously brings a female multi-ethnic, emerging-market/Asian face to the world as Nestle's representative." (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by David Hulmes)