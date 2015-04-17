MOVES-Nestle's CFO Martello to take on different role in firm

ZURICH, April 17 Nestle Chief Financial Officer Wan Ling Martello is giving up her current position to succeed Nandu Nandkishore as the firm's executive vice-president in charge of Asia, Oceania and Africa, the Swiss company said on Friday.

Martello will assume the new role at the start of May, and a replacement for CFO will be announced in due course, Nestle said in a statement, adding Chief Executive Paul Bulcke would take over some of the responsibilities in the meantime.

Nandkishore, who had also served as global head of Infant Nutrition during his time at Nestle, had decided to take early retirement, the firm said. (Reporting By Alice Baghdjian; editing by Susan Thomas)