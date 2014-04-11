Nestle says chairman has curable illness, will stay on in role

ZURICH, April 11 The chairman of Nestle
, the world's largest food group, will undergo
treatment for a curable illness but this will not affect his
ability to carry out his job, the company said.
In a brief statement published late on Friday, the Swiss
company said Peter Brabeck-Letmathe had been diagnosed with a
curable illness and would need periodic medical treatment over
the next six months.
The 69-year-old Austrian is also chairman of motor racing
business Formula One.
The Vevey-based firm said the board of directors had been
informed of Brabeck-Letmathe's illness on Thursday. A spokesman
declined to give further details on what the illness was.
"This does not affect Mr Brabeck-Letmathe's ability to carry
out his role as chairman of the Nestle Board of Directors and he
will continue to fully exercise his duties during the treatment
period," Nestle said.
Brabeck-Letmathe served as chief executive of the maker of
KitKat chocolate bars and Nespresso portioned coffee from 1997
until 2008.
He said in a newspaper interview published last week that
he would step down as chairman in 2017.
A keen climber and skier, Brabeck has also campaigned to
goad world leaders into action to try to avert a looming crisis
over water supplies.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Anthony Barker)