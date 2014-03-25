Nestle opens food safety research centre in Beijing

LONDON, March 25 Nestle, the world's
largest food company, has opened a food safety research centre
in Beijing aimed at supporting Chinese authorities as they
strengthen food safety policies and standards, the company said
on Tuesday.
Food safety is a huge issue in China after scandals
involving tainted milk, recycled "gutter oil" used for cooking
and donkey meat found to contain traces of fox meat.
Nestle said the new operation will provide early management
of food safety issues and collaboration with local universities,
research institutes and government agencies, while also helping
to run food safety training programmes.
The centre is located within Nestle's existing research and
development operation in Beijing.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by David Goodman)