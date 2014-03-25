版本:
Nestle opens food safety research centre in Beijing

LONDON, March 25 Nestle, the world's largest food company, has opened a food safety research centre in Beijing aimed at supporting Chinese authorities as they strengthen food safety policies and standards, the company said on Tuesday.

Food safety is a huge issue in China after scandals involving tainted milk, recycled "gutter oil" used for cooking and donkey meat found to contain traces of fox meat.

Nestle said the new operation will provide early management of food safety issues and collaboration with local universities, research institutes and government agencies, while also helping to run food safety training programmes.

The centre is located within Nestle's existing research and development operation in Beijing.

