Nestle has its coffee needs "covered" in erratic market, CEO says

June 4 Nestle SA, the worlds biggest
coffee maker, has its coffee needs "covered" and expects arabica
prices will continue to fall after a volatile surge to a
24-month high in April, the company's chief executive officer
said on Wednesday.
"We're covered so we don't have nervousness there," Paul
Bulcke, CEO of Nestle, said at the Nestle Investor Seminar in
Boston.
Bulcke did not specify the duration of the company's coffee
coverage.
Arabica coffee futures, the type of bean typically
used in roast-and-ground blends, soared nearly 90 percent
between January and April to $2.19 per lb. This strong price
surge took the industry by surprise as an unprecedented drought
reached top grower Brazil's arabica region.
On Tuesday, the biggest U.S. roaster J.M. Smucker,
maker of Folgers, reacted to the volatile market and raised
retail prices by around 9 percent.
Prices have since dipped around 20 percent.
"I think it's going to soften again," Bulcke said.
Instant coffee is typically processed from robusta coffee
, which holds a discount to arabica. Nestle makes Nescafe
instant coffee and Nespresso single-serve, a brew made from
arabica beans.
(Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)