French competition watchdog to review Davigel deal

PARIS, Sept 8 France's competition watchdog said
on Tuesday it had been asked by the European Commission to
review the planned sale of Nestle's Davigel frozen
food unit to food service operator Brakes Group, owned by buyout
fund Bain Capital.
"The Commission considered that the French authority was
best placed to review this deal in view of its national impact
and the experience the authority has in the sector," the French
watchdog said in a statement.
In April, the world's largest packaged food maker said it
was in exclusive talks to sell Davigel to Brakes Group as part
of a drive to trim its sprawling portfolio.
The French competition authority said it would review the
impact of the deal on the frozen food and ice cream "out of
home" retail markets, where the two companies are
"simultaneously present in France".
Davigel, which supplies frozen and chilled meals and ice
cream to restaurants and hospitals, was part of the Buitoni
frozen food business Nestle bought in 1989.
For Brakes, whose brands include Freshfayre and M&J Seafood,
the deal would increase its presence in France, and allow it to
enter Belgium and Spain. It would notably give it exclusive
rights to distribute Nestle's branded ice cream to the
"out-of-home" market, a category which includes restaurants in
France.
Nestle could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Additional reporting by Joshua
Franklin in Zurich; Editing by James Regan)