Nestle CEO says 5-6 pct sales growth doable next year

Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
VEVEY, Switzerland Oct 17 Food group Nestle expects to see underlying sales growth pick up to 5-6 percent next year, in line with its long-term target, Chief Executive Paul Bulcke told a media and investor meeting on Thursday.
Asked whether the company would return to its 5-6 percent "Nestle growth model" in 2014, Bulcke said: "That seems doable, yes." He said growth should accelerate in the fourth quarter from the 4.4 percent seen in the first nine months of the year.
Asked about possible interest from Nestle in Italian Nutella maker Ferrero, which was the subject of media reports on Thursday, Bulcke said: "We've said we're not planning any big acquisitions and that stands." (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
NEW YORK, April 13 A lawsuit accusing Nestle Purina Petcare Co of fooling dog owners into thinking its Beggin' dog treats are made mostly of real bacon has been dropped.