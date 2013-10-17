版本:
Nestle CEO says 5-6 pct sales growth doable next year

VEVEY, Switzerland Oct 17 Food group Nestle expects to see underlying sales growth pick up to 5-6 percent next year, in line with its long-term target, Chief Executive Paul Bulcke told a media and investor meeting on Thursday.

Asked whether the company would return to its 5-6 percent "Nestle growth model" in 2014, Bulcke said: "That seems doable, yes." He said growth should accelerate in the fourth quarter from the 4.4 percent seen in the first nine months of the year.

Asked about possible interest from Nestle in Italian Nutella maker Ferrero, which was the subject of media reports on Thursday, Bulcke said: "We've said we're not planning any big acquisitions and that stands." (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
