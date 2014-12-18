Nestle plans first non-European Nescafe Dolce Gusto factory in Brazil

Dec 18 Nestlé plans to open a Nescafe
Dolce Gusto factory in Southeast Brazil next year, its first
outside of Europe, as the world's largest coffee company
prepares for rising demand in Latin America.
Swizterland's Nestle said it will invest 72 million Swiss
francs ($73.48 million) in the factory, which will be based in
Montes Clares, in Minas Gerais.
The factory will make coffee capsules for the Nescafe Dolce
Gusto single-serve coffee system and will supply the domestic
market as well as other Latin American countries.
($1 = 0.9798 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Ben
Hirschler)