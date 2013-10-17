Ferrero denies having received any offer, says not for sale

MILAN Oct 17 Italian confectionery group Ferrero denied on Thursday having received any offer by a competitor after a newspaper report said Swiss food giant Nestle had approached the maker of chocolate spread Nutella.

"Ferrero is not for sale in the most categorical and absolute manner," a spokesman for the family-owned company said. "The report that offers have arrived from other groups in the sector is totally groundless and a complete fabrication."

Italian daily la Repubblica reported on Thursday that Nestle had submitted an offer for Ferrero.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)