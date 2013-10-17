Ferrero denies having received any offer, says not for sale

Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
MILAN Oct 17 Italian confectionery group Ferrero denied on Thursday having received any offer by a competitor after a newspaper report said Swiss food giant Nestle had approached the maker of chocolate spread Nutella.
"Ferrero is not for sale in the most categorical and absolute manner," a spokesman for the family-owned company said. "The report that offers have arrived from other groups in the sector is totally groundless and a complete fabrication."
Italian daily la Repubblica reported on Thursday that Nestle had submitted an offer for Ferrero.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
NEW YORK, April 13 A lawsuit accusing Nestle Purina Petcare Co of fooling dog owners into thinking its Beggin' dog treats are made mostly of real bacon has been dropped.