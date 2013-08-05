Nestle says none of its products affected by Fonterra recall

ZURICH Aug 5 The world's biggest food group
Nestle said on Monday none of its products was
affected by a recall of dairy products made by New Zealand's
Fonterra.
"We would like to reassure consumers that none of our
products are affected by the Fonterra recall. We did not
purchase any of the batches of whey protein concentrate which
Fonterra has recalled," Nestle spokesman Philippe Aeschlimann
said in an emailed statement.
The world's largest dairy exporter Fonterra said on Saturday
it had found bacteria which can cause botulism in some of its
dairy products, including those used in infant milk powder,
prompting China to recall affected products.
Nestle and Fonterra established a partnership called Dairy
Partners Americas in 2002, under which they supply dairy
products to customers in Latin America.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)