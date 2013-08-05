Nestle says none of its products affected by Fonterra recall

ZURICH Aug 5 The world's biggest food group Nestle said on Monday none of its products was affected by a recall of dairy products made by New Zealand's Fonterra.

"We would like to reassure consumers that none of our products are affected by the Fonterra recall. We did not purchase any of the batches of whey protein concentrate which Fonterra has recalled," Nestle spokesman Philippe Aeschlimann said in an emailed statement.

The world's largest dairy exporter Fonterra said on Saturday it had found bacteria which can cause botulism in some of its dairy products, including those used in infant milk powder, prompting China to recall affected products.

Nestle and Fonterra established a partnership called Dairy Partners Americas in 2002, under which they supply dairy products to customers in Latin America.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)