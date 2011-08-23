Nestle boss: dollar, not franc, is problem - paper

VIENNA Aug 23 Nestle Chairman Peter
Brabeck said dollar weakness, not Swiss franc strength, is the
real issue confronting international business.
"The franc is overvalued, but the real problem is not the
franc, but rather the dollar," the head of the world's biggest
food group told Austrian newspaper Wirtschaftsblatt in an
interview published on Tuesday.
"A currency that now behaves as if it were a Latin American
currency in the 1970s, a currency that allows -- and is even
happy about -- a devaluation of 40, 50 percent is not one I can
take seriously as a leading currency," the head of the
Switzerland-based company said.
He said there was little Switzerland could do about this
even though the franc's strength was a real problem for the
Swiss economy.
Brabeck said he was concerned about the supply side of
commodities given "incredible" price rises of 200 to 300 percent
for some items.
Asked whether he expected prices to rise further, he said:
"I am convinced that, if we carry on as before, even basic
food prices will rise more. When we now turn 50 percent of
American grain into bioethanol and at the same time don't have
enough grain, then it is clear what will happen: the price goes
up. I say 'no food for fuel'."
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Anna Willard)