Nestle's Gerber baby food unit on the lookout for acquisitions

LONDON/ZURICH, June 22 Nestle's Gerber
baby food business could make acquisitions and sign
partnerships with innovative startups to fuel growth in its home
market, the United States, and in the fast-growing Chinese
market, the division's head told Reuters
"We're always looking at the landscape...We're looking for
somebody that's differentiated, another brand, the type that
would bring new capabilities in the organisation," Gerber Chief
Executive Bill Partyka said in a telephone interview on
Thursday.
He said Gerber was developing strategic relationships,
notably some angel investments in small startups.
"That's where we really want to have the conversation, what
the future of baby nutrition could look like. We're not ready to
release details on that, but it's definitely a big part of our
growth platform," Partyka said.
Nestle, which bought Gerber in 2007 and acquired Wyeth from
Pfizer in 2012, is the global leader in infant nutrition with a
22.2 percent market share in 2016, according to Euromonitor
International.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Martinne Geller; editing by
Susan Thomas)