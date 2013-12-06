Nestle to sell stake in Givaudan worth $1.27 billion

ZURICH Dec 6 Nestle has launched the
sale of its entire 10 percent stake in Swiss fragrance and
flavour maker Givaudan, worth 1.145 billion Swiss
francs ($1.27 billion).
In a statement on its website, the world's biggest food
group said it plans to sell 926,562 Givaudan shares through an
institutional private placement. Goldman Sachs is managing the
sale, which has yet to be completed.
The maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe coffee
acquired the stake in 2002 when it sold food ingredient company
FIS to Givaudan for a combination of cash and stock.
Nestle is the second biggest shareholder in Givaudan with a
10.03 percent stake according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.
The sale comes as Nestle looks to shed underperforming
businesses. Last month, it sold the bulk of its Jenny Craig
weight-loss business to a U.S. private equity firm for an
undisclosed sum.
The has been market speculation that Nestle might also part
with its 29.5 percent stake in French cosmetics group L'Oreal
when restrictions on selling it end in April 2014.
($1 = 0.8982 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Patrick Graham)