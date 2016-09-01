Nestle to buy medical device company Phagenesis in stages

ZURICH, Sept 1 Nestle on Thursday
announced a deal to buy Phagenesis, a British medical device
company working on a new treatment for dysphagia, a condition
where patients are unable to swallow safely.
Nestle Health Science will make an upfront payment, followed
by milestone-based funding, while Phagenesis completes
evaluation of its Phagenyx device that uses electrical
stimulation to help sufferers regain control of swallowing.
The acquisition will be based upon successful completion of
European and US development programs anticipated by 2019, Nestle
said. Financial terms were not disclosed.
