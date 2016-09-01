UPDATE 1-Nestle to buy medical device company Phagenesis in stages

(Adds detail, analyst reaction)
ZURICH, Sept 1 Nestle announced a deal
on Thursday to buy Phagenesis, a British medical device company
working on a new treatment for dysphagia, a condition where
patients are unable to swallow safely.
Nestle Health Science will make an undisclosed upfront
payment, followed by milestone-based funding, while Phagenesis
completes evaluation of its Phagenyx device that uses electrical
stimulation to help sufferers regain control of swallowing.
The acquisition will be based on successful completion of
European and U.S. development programmes anticipated by 2019,
Nestle said.
The deal is the latest acquisition by Nestle in the medical
sphere as the Swiss food giant increasingly refocuses its
business on the area between food and pharmaceuticals.
With estimated sales of about 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.1
billion) out of Nestle's total 88.8 billion francs in 2015, the
health business is seen as faster growing and more profitable
than Nestle's traditional food and beverage operations, which
include Nescafe instant coffee and KitKat chocolate bars.
Analysts say growth in the business was 7.6 percent in 2015,
compared with a 4.2 percent rate for the group as a whole, while
Nestle is aiming to lift annual sales of health products to as
high as 10 billion francs.
Vevey, Switzerland-based Nestle has also recruited Ulf Mark
Schneider from German healthcare group Fresenius as
its next chief executive to spearhead its growth in this area.
Analysts said the Phagenesis deal showed Nestle's
determination to expand in the sector with acquisitions.
"It could be the start of many more to come," said Jon Cox,
an analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux. "Nestle has made a clear
statement of intent with the appointment of Ulf Mark Schneider
to become CEO that it will develop its health and nutrition
business."
Phagenesis, based in Manchester, said the investment would
enable it to accelerate the development of Phagenyx, a device
that restores the neurological control of swallowing by
'kick-starting' the re-organisation of the brain with an
electrical signal.
The condition particularly affects stroke patients and can
lead to life-threatening complications, including aspiration
pneumonia, malnutrition and dehydration.
