Nestle invests $145 million in U.S. food allergy company Aimmune

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH Nov 4 Nestle's Health Science unit will invest $145 million in U.S. food allergy company Aimmune Therapeutics, the latest move by the Swiss food giant in the health arena, the companies said on Friday.
The investment will give Nestle a 15 percent stake in Aimmune, and allows the two companies to work together on developing products to desensitize people with food allergies and protect them from the consequences of accidental exposure. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.