Nestle spends $70 mln on U.S. health science hub

ZURICH Oct 9 Nestle's health science
division is investing $70 million in a product technology centre
that will become the unit's new U.S. headquarters and research
hub, the division said on Friday.
The Bridgewater, New Jersey centre will further Nestle's
healthcare push as the Swiss company delves deeper into
nutritional therapy and the high-margin medicines arena.
Opening in 2016, the hub will relocate the unit's current
research and development activities from Minneapolis and its
current headquarters from nearby Florham Park.
"The new facility will house the latest technologies and
people in the field, uniting our R&D and business teams in a
region with strong life-science activity," division head Greg
Behar said. "It will enhance and accelerate the quality and
speed to market of Nestle Health Science's innovations that
improve nutritional status and health outcomes."
Behar will update media and investors on the business at
Nestle's nine-month sales conference on Oct. 16 at the company's
Vevey, Switzerland headquarters.
