CORRECTED-Nestle agrees on ice cream joint venture with UK's R&R

* Froneri to have annual sales of $2.78 billion
* Plan is to eventually list on London Stock Exchange
* Fuses Nestle's strong brands with R&R manufacturing
agility
By Martinne Geller
LONDON, April 27 Nestle has struck a
deal with Britain's R&R Ice Cream to form a joint venture that
will sell ice cream and frozen food in over 20 countries, its
latest attempt to adapt to a changing and more competitive
packaged food market.
The agreement announced on Wednesday caps months of talks
between Nestle and R&R's owner, PAI Partners, which were first
reported by Reuters in October.
The venture follows a portfolio review aimed at improving
Nestle's performance, which has been weakened by slowing
emerging markets, a change in consumer tastes toward fresher
foods, and heightened competition.
The 50/50 joint venture, to be called Froneri, will combine
the Nestle and R&R ice cream businesses in Europe, the Middle
East, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, the Philippines and South
Africa, marrying Nestle's strong brands and presence in
convenience stores and ice cream stands with R&R's manufacturing
agility and footprint at traditional retailers.
"We are doing this in order to reinforce our positions to
compete in a marketplace in a revolution in retail," Luis
Cantarell, head of Nestle's Europe, Middle East and Africa
business, told Reuters. "They have better capabilities (at
retail) and we see an opportunity of a more holistic approach."
Cantarell will be chairman of a six-person board of
directors that will be split between Nestle executives and those
named by PAI, a French private equity firm. R&R Chief Executive
Ibrahim Najafi will be CEO.
Even though Nestle has a stated goal of becoming a more
health-focussed company, it will keep its stronger ice cream
businesses in Asia and most of the Americas, and its position as
the world's second-largest ice cream company, behind Unilever
.
Financial terms were not disclosed, but the venture will be
a close No. 3 player, with annual sales of 2.7 billion Swiss
francs ($2.78 billion) and 15,000 employees.
LONDON LISTING
Froneri will be based in the United Kingdom, where it plans
to eventually list on the London Stock Exchange.
"Long term, the objective will be to list the entity as we
believe this will be quite an attractive growth story. We think
it's a natural outcome," said Frederic Stevenin, partner at PAI.
Aside from the ice cream businesses of Nestle and R&R, which
makes Cadbury Flake Cones and other frozen treats, Froneri will
include Nestle's European frozen food business, excluding pizza
and retail frozen food in Italy, and its chilled dairy business
in the Philippines.
The executives declined to comment on the possibility of job
cuts, saying the initial focus would be on growing sales, such
as by filling gaps in the respective distribution networks.
"The strengths will come from innovation and from pushing
growth because we believe there is a fantastic potential in a
lot of countries where we could develop new propositions,"
Cantarell said. "Then time will tell how the company will work."
Following integration, the company would also be open to
mergers and acquisitions, he said.
"We will look at all possibilities."
Nestle has other joint ventures, with U.S. cereal maker
General Mills and one with French dairy firm Lactalis.
The deal is expected to close around the end of the year,
subject to employee consultations and regulatory approval.
Nestle was advised by Credit Suisse, while PAI was advised
by Rothschild.
($1 = 0.8825 euros)
($1 = 0.9704 Swiss francs)
