RPT-UPDATE 1-Nestle agrees ice cream joint venture with UK's R&R

* Froneri to have annual sales of $2.78 billion
* Plan is to eventually list on London Stock Exchange
* Fuses Nestle's strong brands with R&R manufacturing
ability
By Martinne Geller
LONDON, April 27 Nestle has struck a
deal with Britain's R&R Ice Cream to form a joint venture that
will sell ice cream and frozen food in more than 20 countries,
its latest attempt to adapt to a changing and more competitive
market.
The agreement announced on Wednesday caps months of talks
between Nestle and R&R's owner, PAI Partners, first reported by
Reuters in October.
The venture follows a portfolio review aimed at improving
Nestle's performance, which has been weakened by slowing
emerging markets, a change in consumer tastes toward fresher
foods, and heightened competition.
The 50/50 joint venture, to be called Froneri, will combine
the Nestle and R&R ice cream businesses in Europe, the Middle
East, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, the Philippines and South
Africa, marrying Nestle's strong brands and presence in
convenience stores and ice cream stands with R&R's manufacturing
ability and access to traditional retailers.
"The Froneri JV is fully in line with Nestle's strategy to
better manage its product portfolio," said Vontobel analyst
Jean-Philippe Bertschy, who estimated the deal would lift
Nestle's 2017 profit margins by 20-25 basis points.
Bertschy noted Nestle had divested more than 25 business
units in the past four years. Rivals Unilever and
Procter & Gamble have also sold underperforming assets as
slowing global growth has put more focus on profits.
Luis Cantarell, head of Nestle's Europe, Middle East and
Africa business, will chair Froneri's six-person board split
between Nestle executives and those named by PAI, a French
private equity firm. R&R Chief Executive Ibrahim Najafi will be
CEO.
Nestle, which is aiming to become a more health-focused
company, will keep its stronger ice cream businesses in Asia and
most of the Americas, and its position as the world's
second-largest ice cream company, behind Unilever.
Financial terms were not disclosed, but the venture will be
a close No. 3 player, with annual sales of 2.7 billion Swiss
francs ($2.8 billion) and 15,000 employees.
LONDON LISTING
Froneri will be based in the United Kingdom, where it plans
to eventually list on the London Stock Exchange.
Mass-market ice cream has come under pressure, as consumers
look for healthier or more artisanal options, opening up the
market to smaller players.
Aside from the ice cream businesses of Nestle and R&R, which
makes Cadbury Flake Cones and other frozen treats, Froneri will
include Nestle's European frozen food business, excluding pizza
and retail frozen food in Italy, and its chilled dairy business
in the Philippines.
The partners declined to comment on the possibility of job
cuts, saying the initial focus would be on growing sales, such
as by filling gaps in the respective distribution networks.
Following integration, the venture will also be open to
mergers and acquisitions, Cantarell told Reuters.
"We will look at all possibilities," he said.
Nestle has other joint ventures, with U.S. cereal maker
General Mills and one with French dairy firm Lactalis.
The deal is expected to close around the end of the year,
subject to employee consultations and regulatory approval.
Nestle was advised by Credit Suisse, while PAI was advised
by Rothschild.
