Strong franc and commodity costs to hit Nestle H1

* Price hikes to help offset commodity cost inflation

* Strong Swiss franc to weigh on reported figures

* Net profit seen down 4.8 pct at 4.6 bln francs

* Underlyng sales seen up 6.5 pct

By Silke Koltrowitz

ZURICH, Aug 10 The world's biggest food group Nestle is expected to post underlying first-half sales growth of 6.5 percent on Wednesday as the Swiss company fought soaring raw material costs with price rises.

The maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Maggi soups has guided for an 8-10 percent rise in input costs this year, and pricing is expected to have accelerated in the second quarter, from 1.5 percent in the first.

"While we expect some negative volume reaction to accelerating pricing, we consider that this is likely to be limited, given that pricing should remain responsible," Bernstein analyst Andrew Wood said.

Price increases helped Kraft Foods and Unilever (UNc.AS) post better than expected second-quarter results last week. At French yoghurt maker Danone , big milk cost increases, especially in Russia, pushed it to make big price rises that led to lower dairy sales volumes.

Analysts expect Nestle's margins to be hit by soaring costs in the first half before recovering in the second, which should allow the group to confirm guidance for higher overall margins in 2011. It is also expected to confirm its 5-6 percent underlying annual sales growth target.

Net profit in the first half is expected to fall 4.8 percent to 4.6 billion francs.

Analysts forecast a 6.5 percent rise in half-year underlying sales after a 6.4 percent increase in the first quarter. The appreciation of the safe-haven Swiss franc, which is Nestle's reporting currency, could chop 12.4 percent off sales, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

"We have downgraded our rating to Neutral due to the rise of the Swiss franc, which curbs the momentum of earnings per share revisions and could also weigh on the group's dividend policy," Natixis analysts said in a note.

Some analysts expect Nestle to announce a new share buyback programme with its half-year results, but recent bolt-on acquisitions as well as Nestle's vow to keep up dividends may mean the group will return less cash to shareholders or even delay a decision.

"Whether Nestle announces another share buyback programme has become a close call," Helvea analyst Andreas von Arx said.

Nestle took 60 percent stakes in two Chinese food companies earlier this year, while Nestle Health Science, set up by Nestle at the beginning of the year, spent an estimated $1.1 billion on a diagnostics firm.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by David Jones and Will Waterman)