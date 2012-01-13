版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 13日 星期五 17:26 BJT

Nestle declines comment on Pfizer unit bid report

ZURICH Jan 13 Nestle, the world's biggest food group, declined to comment on a report it had placed a bid to buy Pfizer Inc's baby formula business.

"We never comment on market rumours," a spokeswoman for the firm said.

Bloomberg, citing people familiar with knowledge of the matter, reported that Nestle as well as France's Danone SA had put in an offer to buy the unit.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐