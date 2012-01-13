Nestle declines comment on Pfizer unit bid report

BRIEF-Fairmont Resources received an extension to complete payment for Granitos De Badajoz until March 8
* Fairmont Resources Inc. (TSX-V: FMR) requests and receives short extension for Grabasa acquisition
ZURICH Jan 13 Nestle, the world's biggest food group, declined to comment on a report it had placed a bid to buy Pfizer Inc's baby formula business.
"We never comment on market rumours," a spokeswoman for the firm said.
Bloomberg, citing people familiar with knowledge of the matter, reported that Nestle as well as France's Danone SA had put in an offer to buy the unit.
TORONTO, Feb 22 One of Canada's largest insurers, Power Financial Corp, is investing in a Toronto-based startup with global ambitions to automate key segments of the insurance industry.
* Gilead Sciences Canada- effective feb 28, ontario to list epclusa on public drug plan to treat all six genotypes of chronic hepatitis c infection