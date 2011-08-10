Nestle ups outlook after H1 beats forecasts

Earnings push European shares higher, Storebrand and Aberdeen lead
LONDON, Feb 8 European shares rose on Wednesday led by mining stocks and financials on a heavy day for regional corporate results.
* Net profit fell to 4.7 bln Sfr
* Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected 4.6 bln Sfr
* Raises full-year outlook, no share buyback
ZURICH, Aug 10 The world's biggest food group Nestle raised its full-year outlook after beating forecasts with a 7.5 percent rise in underlying sales in the first half of 2011.
The Vevey-based maker of Nescafe coffee, KitKat chocolate bars and Maggi soup said it expected underlying sales to grow at the top end of its targeted 5-6 percent range for the full year as it benefits from strong growth in emerging markets.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
SEOUL, Feb 8 Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it may procure electric vehicle batteries from Chinese companies for a planned China model after South Korean battery makers failed to make a list of approved vendors last year.