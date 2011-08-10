Nestle ups outlook after H1 beats forecasts

* Net profit fell to 4.7 bln Sfr

* Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected 4.6 bln Sfr

* Raises full-year outlook, no share buyback

ZURICH, Aug 10 The world's biggest food group Nestle raised its full-year outlook after beating forecasts with a 7.5 percent rise in underlying sales in the first half of 2011.

The Vevey-based maker of Nescafe coffee, KitKat chocolate bars and Maggi soup said it expected underlying sales to grow at the top end of its targeted 5-6 percent range for the full year as it benefits from strong growth in emerging markets.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)